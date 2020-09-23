1/
Nancy Landi
Nancy Landi

Cedar Knolls - Nancy Landi, 97, of Cedar Knolls passed away on September 22, 2020, with her loving family by her side.

Born and raised in Morristown, Nancy resided in Cedar Knolls for the past 17 years.

Nancy graduated from Morristown High School and was a homemaker who lovingly took care of her family.

Nancy is survived by her devoted daughters, Roseann, of Morristown, and Mary Lou (James), also of Morristown. She is also survived by her dear sisters, Ann, of Long Valley, and Lucille (Harold), of Rockaway; as well as her cherished grandchildren, Nancy (Jim), Lisa, James (Becca), Michael (Ashley), Nicole, Lauren, and Peter (Ukare); and her three nephews.

Nancy was predeceased by her husband, Frank, her baby daughter, Nancy, her son, Frank, her brother, Frank, her sisters, Vita and Louise, and her grandson, Frank.

Nancy devoted her life to her family. Throughout her life, her home was a gathering place for family and friends to enjoy a good laugh and bite to eat. Nancy will be deeply missed.

Family and friends are welcome to gather on Friday, September 25, 2020, from 5-7 pm at Dangler Funeral Home, 600 Speedwell Avenue, Morris Plains. A Funeral Mass for Nancy will be held on Saturday, September 26, 2020, at 10:00 am at St. Thomas More Church, Convent Station. Interment will follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, East Hanover.

Given the current public health situation, while social distancing and masks will be observed at the services, the family understands if you are not comfortable attending, and knows that your prayers and thoughts are with them during this time.




Published in Daily Record from Sep. 23 to Sep. 24, 2020.
