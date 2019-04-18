|
Nancy Lee Allocco
New Vernon - 1933-2019
Nancy Lee Allocco, formerly of New Vernon, NJ, died peacefully at home on April 14, 2019 after a long illness. Her husband of 61 years, Thomas J. Allocco, predeceased her on December 11, 2018. She is survived by her daughter, Laura (Allocco) Keezing of Avon, CT, son, Scott J. Allocco of Santa Fe, NM, son, Neil J. Allocco, and daughter, Lee Anne Allocco of Long Valley, NJ. In addition to their four children, she is survived by eight grandchildren and three great grandchildren.
Nancy was born in Aurora, IN February 2, 1933 to her parents Charles and Charlotte Campbell. After growing up in Kentucky with her beloved little brother John Campbell, who predeceased her in 1995, she attended the University of Kentucky, where she was a proud member of the Delta Zeta sorority. After graduating in 1954, she moved to San Diego, California where she was a public school teacher. It was there that she met her future husband, who was serving in the United States Navy. The couple were married on June 30, 1957 at the Naval Air Station, in Coronado, CA.
Nancy was the Court Administrator for the Harding Township Municipal Court for 24 years, retiring in 2000. A loving mother and wife, she loved to read, do crossword puzzles and bake. Best known for her famous carrot cake that graced most birthday parties and church functions for decades.
Visitation at the Leber Funeral Home in Chester, NJ Monday, April 22 from 4-8 pm. Graveside service at the New Vernon Presbyterian Church Tuesday, April 23 at 11 am followed by a lunch reception at the New Vernon Firehouse.
Published in Daily Record on Apr. 18, 2019