Resources
More Obituaries for Nancy Tirpak
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nancy Lou Tirpak

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nancy Lou Tirpak Obituary
Nancy Lou Tirpak

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Nancy Lou Tirpak. Nancy lost her battle with COPD and bladder cancer on Sunday, April 19th; she was 90 years old. In her lifetime Nancy loved to read, travel, fish and camp. Nancy was an active member of the Boonton Friendship Club and the Boontonites. She spent several years in her 70's and 80's as a lunch aide at Rockaway Valley School and at the young age of 80 she traveled to Virginia to take part in an archaeological dig. Nancy enjoyed many trips to visit her daughter Linda in California, loving to attend Ren fair and riding on the back of son-in-law Danny's Harley. Nancy is survived by her Daughter Linda and Son-in-law Danny, her son Daniel, Jr., her son Russell and daughter-in-law Mary, her grandchildren Justin, Russell, Jr and his wife Linda, Chris and his partner Liam, Rebecca and her husband Tom and her two great grandchildren Remy and Liliana. A private viewing will be held for the immediate family. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to in Nancy's name.
Published in Daily Record from Apr. 22 to Apr. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nancy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -