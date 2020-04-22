|
Nancy Lou Tirpak
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Nancy Lou Tirpak. Nancy lost her battle with COPD and bladder cancer on Sunday, April 19th; she was 90 years old. In her lifetime Nancy loved to read, travel, fish and camp. Nancy was an active member of the Boonton Friendship Club and the Boontonites. She spent several years in her 70's and 80's as a lunch aide at Rockaway Valley School and at the young age of 80 she traveled to Virginia to take part in an archaeological dig. Nancy enjoyed many trips to visit her daughter Linda in California, loving to attend Ren fair and riding on the back of son-in-law Danny's Harley. Nancy is survived by her Daughter Linda and Son-in-law Danny, her son Daniel, Jr., her son Russell and daughter-in-law Mary, her grandchildren Justin, Russell, Jr and his wife Linda, Chris and his partner Liam, Rebecca and her husband Tom and her two great grandchildren Remy and Liliana. A private viewing will be held for the immediate family. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to in Nancy's name.
Published in Daily Record from Apr. 22 to Apr. 24, 2020