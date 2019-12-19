|
Nancy Richmond
Mesa, AZ - Nancy Richmond (nee Mc Kenna) of Mesa, Arizona, former resident of Mountain Lakes, New Jersey, passed away on Saturday, December 14th, 2019 at the age of 76.
Nancy married her high school sweetheart, David Richmond, of Boonton, in May 1963 and enjoyed 56 years of marriage together. While Nancy was raised in Mountain Lakes herself (Mountain Lakes, Class of 1961), Nancy and David raised their three children there as well - Denise, Daniel and Darren, all graduates of Mountain Lakes High School. Nancy was an active member in the St. Katherine's of Siena Parish in Mountain Lakes. She also worked in nursing until her retirement to Arizona.
Nancy is survived by her loving husband, David, and their children: daughter, Denise (and Jeff), of Mesa, Arizona; son, Daniel (and Anthyanna) of Tempe, Arizona; and daughter-in-law, Melissa of Neenah, Wisconsin. Son, Darren, pre-deceased her, having passed away in October 2009. Nancy's greatest joy was spending time with her four grandsons, Nikolas, Alex, Zachary and Chase.
Condolences for the family can be entered online through the Guest Book. May her memory be eternal.
Published in Daily Record from Dec. 19 to Dec. 20, 2019