|
|
Nanette I. Courtine
Victory Gardens - Victory Gardens: Nanette I. Courtine passed away at Kindred Hospital/Dover General on Sunday, October 20, 2019. She was 70 years of age.
Nanette was born in Dover and was a lifelong resident of Victory Gardens.
Ms. Courtine was a telecommunications analyst for Warner Lambert and then Pfizer, both in Morris Plains. She retired in 2003 after 32 years of service.
Nanette was a council member and a former Mayor of Victory Gardens. She was an active member of Zonta of the Morristown Area which empowered and advocated for women. She also volunteered her time and talents at Employment Horizons.
Predeceased by her parents, Raymond T. Courtine and Eleanor (née Lovito) as well as her Aunt Elizabeth Pepe.
Survived by her sister RaeAnn Visioli and husband Jim. Two Nephews: James C. Visioli & wife Diosmari and John Paul Visioli. Grand Niece, Isabella. Seven Cousins:Tom & Rose Burns, Judy & Joe Garcia,Tom & Fran Pepe, Pat Birkner, Steve & Linda Birkner, Laurie & Michael McCrane, Carol Ann & Mark Serafin. Also survived by many friends.
Memorial Visitation will be held 4-6pm on Thursday, October 24, 2019 at the Bermingham Funeral Home, 216 S. Main St., Wharton. A funeral service will be held 6pm after the visitation, also at the funeral home. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Nanette's memory to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105 would be appreciated. Offer condolences at www.BerminghamFH.com
Published in Daily Record from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2019