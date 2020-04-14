|
Naomi L. Scrivani
Jefferson Twp. - Naomi L. Scrivani passed away on April 12, 2020 at Mt. Kemble Rehabilitation Center in Morristown. She was 88 years of age.
Naomi was born in Massachusetts to the late Bert and Beryl Bubier. She was raised in Delaware and moved to Dover when she was 18. She lived in the Berkshire Valley section of Jefferson Twp. for over 50 years. Naomi worked as a Clerical Assistant at Picatinny Arsenal for over 30 years, retiring in 1985. She was also a long-time member of the Jefferson Twp. Senior's Cub and the VFW Ladies Auxiliary in Kenvil.
She was predeceased by her husband Charles T. Scrivani Sr. and sister-in-law Patricia Gerry.
She is survived by her 2 sons; Charles T. Scrivani Jr. and his ex-wife Terry of Jefferson and Timothy F. Scrivani and his wife Patricia Emery-Scrivani of Mt. Arlington, sister-in-law Veronica Seeley, brother-in-law William Scrivani, nephew Michael Seeley, and 5 grandchildren; Charles T. Scrivani III, Christine, Nicholas, Monica and Allison DeMicco,
A private graveside service will be held at Locust Hill Cemetery in Dover. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.
Published in Daily Record from Apr. 14 to Apr. 19, 2020