Tuttle Funeral Home
272 Highway 10
Randolph, NJ 07869
(973) 366-7400
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Tuttle Funeral Home
272 Highway 10
Randolph, NJ 07869
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
Sacred Heart Parish
Dover, NJ
Natalie M. Bruning

Natalie M. Bruning Obituary
Natalie M. Bruning

Rockaway Twp - Natalie M. Bruning, 85, of Rockaway Township, passed away on Sunday, August 4, 2019, at her home. She was born in Passaic and was a long-time resident of Rockaway Township.

She was a longtime member of Sacred Heart Church, Dover. She enjoyed gardening and was an amazing cook. She also had a keen memory.

She is survived by Jacob her husband of 62 years; son Daniel of Dover; three grandchildren Danielle, Mackenzie and Paul; brother Ed Pass of Wayne. Predeceased by her son Tom in 2016

Visitation Wednesday, August 7, 2019, 4:00-8:00PM at Tuttle Funeral Home, 272 State Route 10 West, Randolph (www.tuttlefh.com). Funeral Mass Thursday, August 8, 2019, 10:00AM at Sacred Heart Parish, Dover. Entombment to follow at Gate of Heaven Mausoleum.
Published in Daily Record on Aug. 6, 2019
