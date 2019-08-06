|
|
Natalie M. Bruning
Rockaway Twp - Natalie M. Bruning, 85, of Rockaway Township, passed away on Sunday, August 4, 2019, at her home. She was born in Passaic and was a long-time resident of Rockaway Township.
She was a longtime member of Sacred Heart Church, Dover. She enjoyed gardening and was an amazing cook. She also had a keen memory.
She is survived by Jacob her husband of 62 years; son Daniel of Dover; three grandchildren Danielle, Mackenzie and Paul; brother Ed Pass of Wayne. Predeceased by her son Tom in 2016
Visitation Wednesday, August 7, 2019, 4:00-8:00PM at Tuttle Funeral Home, 272 State Route 10 West, Randolph (www.tuttlefh.com). Funeral Mass Thursday, August 8, 2019, 10:00AM at Sacred Heart Parish, Dover. Entombment to follow at Gate of Heaven Mausoleum.
Published in Daily Record on Aug. 6, 2019