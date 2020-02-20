|
Natalie Reilly Anderson
August 1, 1931 - February 13, 2020
Natalie Reilly Anderson was born Aug. 1, 1931 and raised in Morristown, NJ. She attended Morristown High School and the University of Pennsylvania, where she met and later married her college sweetheart William "Bill" Anderson, predeceased. After Bill returned from his tour in the Navy they moved back to her beloved hometown to raise their five children.
In 2001 Natalie moved to Clearwater, Fl where she lived happily at the beach. Her home was always filled with the laughter of her grandchildren who spent many vacations with her at the beach, zoo, aquarium, sail club, craft table, garden, thrift stores and her favorite restaurant, the Palm Pavilion.
Clearwater held many happy and unforgettable memories for the Anderson clan. On Feb. 13, 2020 Natalie peacefully passed away in her home looking out over her cherished garden of memories.
Mom, Nat to all of us, lived for her family. She is survived by her 5 children and their families. Tom & Deb, Mike & Robin, Jack & Nancy, Megan & Howie, Jeff & Tracey. Nat and Bill welcomed so many amazing grandchildren. Chase and his wife Danielle, Jackie & her husband Matt, Jillian, Emily & Matt (Maitiu), Jesserose, Reilly, Megan and Evan, Taylor and Jack Devlin (Jackson). Nat was blessed with 3 great grandchildren, Cameron, Anderson (Andie), Scarlett (Scottie) and another great grand baby due in Aug. Natalie will join her parents Jack & Natalie Reilly, her sister Elaine Fredericks and brother Jack Reilly on her next journey.
Nat was deeply loved by her family and friends and will be remembered for her love of the beach and garden, and most importantly her kindness and generosity.
A private service will be held for Natalie's family.
In lieu of flowers donation can be made to , www.turtlehospital.org, donation/purchase www.4Ocean.org
Published in Daily Record from Feb. 20 to Feb. 23, 2020