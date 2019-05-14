|
Neal "Andy" Moran
Franklin - Neal "Andy" Moran passed away peacefully on May 12, 2019 at Morristown Medical Center. He was 59 years of age.
Neal was born in Denville and raised in Victory Gardens. He lived in Franklin for the past 13 years.
He was predeceased by his father Robert Moran.
He is survived by his wife of 32 years, Jean Moran (Ripatrazone), daughter Melissa Moran and her husband David Ruiz of Franklin, son Andrew Moran of Franklin, grandson Ryan Ruiz, mother Patricia Moran of Dover, 4 siblings; Skip Moran and his wife Shelley of AZ, Carolyn Williams and husband Mark of Wharton, Patrick Moran and his wife Caryn of Mt. Olive and Nancy Moran-Sotomayor of Wharton. And many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held 5-8pm on Tuesday May 14, 2019 at the Bermingham Funeral Home, 216 S. Main St., Wharton. A Funeral Mass will be held 10am on Wednesday at Sacred Heart Church in Dover. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Cancer Research. Offer condolences at www.BerminghamFH.com
Published in Daily Record on May 14, 2019