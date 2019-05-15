Services
Bermingham Funeral Home - Wharton
216 South Main Street
Wharton, NJ 07885
(973) 366-0520
Memorial service
Sunday, May 19, 2019
4:30 PM - 6:30 PM
Ledgewood Baptist Church
233 Main Street
Ledgewood, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Neil Kempker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Neil Kempker

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Neil Kempker Obituary
Neil Kempker

Ledgewood - Neil C. Kempker passed away on May 7, 2019 peacefully. He was 89 years of age.

Neil was born & raised in Dover, NJ and lived his married life in Ledgewood, NJ.

He worked for AC & R in Dover for 30 plus years.

He was a member of the Ledgewood Baptist Church, Mid-Day Friendship Center & Ever Young Seniors of Roxbury.

Predeceased by his wife Sophie Kopsky Kempker.

Survived by his two sons: Barry & wife Pat, Windsor, CA & Drew & Jackie, Ledgewood. Stepgrandson: Christopher Sannipoli. Niece: Rosemary Petersen Nephews: George, Mike Sr., Mike Jr. Kovach & Matt Vanderbush.

A memorial will held at the Ledgewood Baptist Church, 233 Main Street, Ledgewood, NJ 07852 on May 19th, 4:30 to 6:30pm.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Ledgewood Baptist Church in memory of Neil Kempker. Offer condolences at www.BerminghamFH.com
Published in Daily Record on May 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now