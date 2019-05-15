|
Neil Kempker
Ledgewood - Neil C. Kempker passed away on May 7, 2019 peacefully. He was 89 years of age.
Neil was born & raised in Dover, NJ and lived his married life in Ledgewood, NJ.
He worked for AC & R in Dover for 30 plus years.
He was a member of the Ledgewood Baptist Church, Mid-Day Friendship Center & Ever Young Seniors of Roxbury.
Predeceased by his wife Sophie Kopsky Kempker.
Survived by his two sons: Barry & wife Pat, Windsor, CA & Drew & Jackie, Ledgewood. Stepgrandson: Christopher Sannipoli. Niece: Rosemary Petersen Nephews: George, Mike Sr., Mike Jr. Kovach & Matt Vanderbush.
A memorial will held at the Ledgewood Baptist Church, 233 Main Street, Ledgewood, NJ 07852 on May 19th, 4:30 to 6:30pm.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Ledgewood Baptist Church in memory of Neil Kempker. Offer condolences at www.BerminghamFH.com
Published in Daily Record on May 15, 2019