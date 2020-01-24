|
Neita Green (nee Lane)
Newton - Neita Green (nee Lane) of Newton, NJ passed away suddenly but peacefully on January 18th at the age of 81. Born in Newton to the late W. Clifford and Margaret (nee Francisco) Lane, Neita is an alumnus of Bayley Ellard in Madison NJ. She then earned a degree in Music Education from Trenton State College.
Neita retired as the Instrumental Music Teacher from McKeown School in Hampton Township in 2002. Her students continued to keep in touch over the years as she was a great influence in their lives. Neita continued to give private piano lessons and her students of today will miss her dearly.
Neita was the kind of friend that came along once in a lifetime. Her wit and sense of humor were treasured by many and time spent with her was full of laughs. She always made herself available for advice. She was a great listener and provided great counsel. She was never far from family and friends. She enjoyed theater, music, travel, and an infinite number of luncheons with her peers.
Mrs. Green was predeceased by her son, Brian and her husband Robert. She is survived by her son Robert and his husband Rick.
Throughout her life, Neita's faith sustained her and carried her though difficult times. For many years she was the organist and choir director at St. Joseph's Roman Catholic Church in Newton. More recently she was a parishioner at Our Lady Queen of Peace in Branchville Roman Catholic Church Branchville, NJ.
A Memorial Christian Funeral Mass will be held Saturday February 1, 2020 at 11:00 AM in the Our Lady Queen of Peace RC Church #209 Rt. 206 Branchville, NJ. A repast will immediately follow the Mass in the Queen of Peace Hall. In lieu of flowers memorials in Neita's memory may be made to Our Lady Queen of Peace Church for the benefit of the Music Ministry and Youth Programs. Arrangements are under the direction of the Iliff-Ruggiero Funeral Home #156 Main St. (Rt. 206) Newton, NJ. Online condolences may be offered through
www.iliff-ruggierofuneralhome.com
Published in Daily Record from Jan. 24 to Jan. 26, 2020