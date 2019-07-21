Services
William J. Leber Funeral Home
15 Furnace Rd.
Chester, NJ 07930
(908) 879-3090
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
11:00 AM - 2:00 PM
William J. Leber Funeral Home
15 Furnace Rd. (corner of Rt. 206)
Chester, NJ
Service
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
1:00 PM
William J. Leber Funeral Home
15 Furnace Rd. (corner of Rt. 206)
Chester, NJ
Nicholas Peter Solowey


1929 - 2019
Nicholas Peter Solowey Obituary
Nicholas Peter Solowey

Stanhope - Nicholas Peter Solowey, 89, of Stanhope, NJ passed away on Friday July 19, 2019 at home with his wife and daughter by his side. Nicholas was born on July 22, 1929 in Hillside, NJ to the late Peter and Olga Solowey. He served in the U.S. Army, and later earned a college degree from Seton Hall University. He lived in Denville, NJ for many years before moving to Stanhope 36 years ago. Nicholas worked as the Director of IT for Interpace in Parsippany for many years. He started Hart Personnel with his wife Debbie. Baseball was a huge part of Nicholas's life. He was an avid Yankees fan, President of the Denville Little League, District Administrator, and Umpire. One of his proudest moments was umpiring a game at the Senior League World Series.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 36 years, Debbie Hart Solowey; two devoted children, John Solowey and wife Marjorie, and Michelle Roberts and husband Ronald; two cherished grandchildren, Nicholas and Alexandria Roberts; and by many other loving family members and friends.

Nicholas's Life Celebration will include a memorial visitation on Friday August 2, 2019 from 11AM - 1PM at the William J. Leber Funeral Home (908) 879-3090, 15 Furnace Rd. (corner of Rt. 206) Chester, NJ 07930. Military Honors will be presented at 1PM to conclude all services. Interment will be held privately by the family.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Karen Ann Quinlan Hospice at https://www.karenannquinlanhospice.org/donate-support/donate/.
Published in Daily Record on July 21, 2019
