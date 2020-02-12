Services
Byram Township - Nicki A. Clemens, 51, of Byram Township, died Tuesday, February 11, 2020, at Morristown Medical Center.

Born in Brooklyn, New York, Nicki was raised in Byram Township where she had been a longtime resident. She was a hair Stylist for Nino's Expressions in Succasunna for 28 years. An avid reader, Nicki also enjoyed music and skiing. She was very family oriented.

Nicki is survived by her children, Karl V. Clemens and wife, Kaitlyn, of Mt. Laurel and Charles J. Cirella of Byram Township; her longtime companion, Charlie Cirella, of Byram Township; her mother, Marie Spier of Budd Lake; her sister, Jeanine Colligan and husband, Patrick, of Byram Township; her grandchildren, Ava Lyn Clemens and Aidan Clemens; as well as her nephew, Andrew Colligan.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, February 15, 2020,

at Good Shepherd R.C. Church, Route 517, Andover Borough. Interment to follow in Good Shepherd Cemetery, Airport Road, Green Township. Visitation will be held on Friday, February 14, 2020, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at the Smith-McCracken Funeral Home, 63 High Street, Newton.

Memorial donations may be made to the , 55 W. Wacker Drive, Suite 1150, Chicago, IL 60601. Online condolences may be offered at www.smithmccrackenfuneralhome.com.
Published in Daily Record from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020
