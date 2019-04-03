|
Nona M. Tibus
Lake Hopatcong - Nona M. Tibus, of Lake Hopatcong, passed away peacefully with her loving family by her side on Monday, April 1, 2019 at Regency Grande Nursing Home in Dover. She was 77 years young. Public Visitation will take place on Thursday, April 4th from 5 - 8 pm at Norman Dean Home for Services, 16 Righter Ave., Denville. Funeral Service will take place on Friday, April 5th at 10 am at the Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Hollywood Memorial Park, Union. Please visit www.normandean.com for her complete obituary.
Published in Daily Record on Apr. 3, 2019