Davis & Hepplewhite Funeral Home
96 Main Street
Succasunna, NJ 07876
(973) 584-7264
Sunday, Mar. 15, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Davis & Hepplewhite Funeral Home
96 Main Street
Succasunna, NJ 07876
Nora A. Holmes Obituary
Nora A. Holmes

Roxbury Township - Miss Nora A. Holmes, 74, passed away on March 11, 2020, at the Morris View Nursing Home. She was born in Dover and grew up in Kenvil. She retired from her position as a Clerk at the Law Firm of Fein, Kahn, Such, and Shepherd Law Firm in Parsippany.

She is the daughter of the late Jessie Holmes and Nora (Webb) Holmes and she was the sister of the late Fred and Delbert Holmes. In addition, she is predeceased by her guardians Mary and Albert Cassimore. She is survived by her sister, Mary Rodgers and her husband Ron, as well as her devoted cousins Linda and her husband Ron Gisonna; Matt Gisonna; and Nick and his wife Kelly Gisonna and their son James Gisonna.

Friends may visit at the Davis & Hepplewhite Funeral Home, 96 Main Street, Succasunna, NJ 973-584-7264 (davishepplewhitefh.com) on Sunday, March 15th, from 2 - 4 pm. Friends and family are invited to attend a celebration of her life which will follow at the Randolph Diner, 517 Route 10, Randolph, NJ 07869.
Published in Daily Record from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2020
