Tuttle Funeral Home
272 Highway 10
Randolph, NJ 07869
(973) 366-7400
Nora Rose Roberts

Nora Rose Roberts Obituary
Nora Rose Roberts

Nora Rose Roberts, 70, passed away suddenly on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at Preakness Healthcare Center in Wayne. She was born in Dover, NJ on September 6, 1949 and resided in Randolph until 1999.

"Auntie Nora" loved life, and always had a smile. After years as a client at St. Clares Behavioral Health Center while living at Lakeside Care Home in Oak Ridge, Nora continued to thrive under the care of the amazing staff at Preakness Healthcare Center, her second family. Everyone knew her name, and she lit up a room when she entered it, not only with her smile, but her brightly colored clothes! She enjoyed crafts, especially paint-by-numbers, loved dancing, and looked forward to weekly outings with her niece. She also loved attending the Brookside 4th of July Parade every year, and always looked forward to spending holidays with her family. A lover of dogs, Dr. Pepper, Peeps and diners, Nora was truly one of a kind.

Nora is survived by her sister; loving nieces and nephews; and leaves behind many wonderful friends and extended family.

Visitation Friday, 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM, December 20, 2019 at Tuttle Funeral Home 272 Route 10, Randolph (www.tuttlefh.com). Please wear bright, happy colors to honor Nora's memory. Funeral Mass Saturday, 10:00 AM, December 21, 2019 at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Wharton. Interment to follow at St. Mary's Cemetery, Dover
Published in Daily Record from Dec. 18 to Dec. 19, 2019
