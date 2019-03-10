Services
Keri Memorial Funeral Home
125 Main Street
Lincoln Park, NJ 07035
(973) 694-1582
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Keri Memorial Funeral Home
125 Main Street
Lincoln Park, NJ 07035
View Map
Noralee Hoehn Obituary
Noralee Hoehn

Hamburg - Noralee Hoehn, (nee Marsh) 65 of Hamburg, NJ passed away on Friday, March 8, 2019. She was born in Denville, NJ and lived in Parsippany, NJ and Wayne, NJ before moving to Hamburg in 2010. She was a billing specialist for Trinity Direct in Butler, NJ. She was a member of Montville United Methodist Church. Devoted mother of Jennifer Miller and her husband Darren and Hallie Zweben. Dear sister of Dara Copensky and her husband Jack, Leslie Malec and the late Jeffrey Marsh. Loving grandmother of Aspen Grace Miller and Matthew Nicolosi Funeral Service at Keri Memorial Funeral Home, 125 Main Street, Lincoln Park, NJ on Wednesday at 11 AM. Visiting on Tuesday from 5-8 PM. Memorial gifts to the Sussex County Library, 125 Morris Turnpike, Newton, NJ 07860 would be appreciated.
Published in Daily Record on Mar. 10, 2019
