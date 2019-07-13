Resources
Norma G. Lilley

Oneonta, NY - Norma G. Lilley 92 passed away July 4, 2019 at AO Fox Hospital in Oneonta, NY.

She was born April 26, 1927, daughter of the late George and Althea (James) Novak in Elizabeth, NJ.

Norma married Ralph Edwin Lilley on June 9, 1962; he predeceased her on January 26, 1979.

She worked as a bookkeeper for the Picatinny Arsenal in Wharton, NJ for over 30 years when she retired.

Norma enjoyed ballroom dancing and traveling with her friend Naomi Scrivani.

She was also predeceased by 2 sisters Shirley Naab and Doris Ford and her good friend of 27 years, David Quimby.

Norma is survived by her nieces and nephews: Janine Adams Martin, Oriole Adams- Harris, Frank(Laura) Naab Jr., Shirley(George) Haynes, Ellen Swan, Doris Mertz, Carol Hoyt, Karen Warren, William (Jamie) Naab And Judith (John) Hinman.

As per Norma's wishes there will be no services.

Condolences and memories may be shared online at www.landersfh.com

Arrangements are under the direction of C.H. Landers Funeral Chapel 21 Main St. Sidney, NY
Published in Daily Record on July 13, 2019
