|
|
Norma J. Pelosi
On Thursday, April 16, 2020, Norma J. Pelosi passed away peacefully at the Warren Haven Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Oxford, NJ She was 93 years old.
Norma was born on September 11, 1927 at home in Wharton, NJ. She was married to Anthony Pelosi who predeceased her in 1968. Norma had three children, Diane, Anthony and Christopher, loving grandchildren, Lisa, April, Chris, John, CJ, Erika, Timothy, Nicholas, Robert, Nicole, her late grandson Anthony, and several great-grandchildren.
Norma was the owner of Norbit's Cocktail Lounge on Route 46 in Ledgewood, NJ from 1968 to 1980.
Norma's wish was to be cremated and have her ashes on the mantle next to her beloved dogs with whom she shared many meals and snacks over the years.
As per Norma's wishes there will not be a memorial. Arrangements are under the direction of Newbaker Funeral Home, 200 Route 94, Blairstown, NJ 07825.
Published in Daily Record from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2020