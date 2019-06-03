Services
Norma Marie (Parella) Scinto

Norma Marie (Parella) Scinto Obituary
Norma Marie (Parella) Scinto

Florham Park - Norma Marie (Parella) Scinto, 90, of Florham Park, NJ, passed away on June 1, 2019 in Morristown, NJ.

Norma was born in Morristown, NJ to Clementine (Ciancio) and Nicholas Parella on March 3, 1929. She attended Morristown High School, then worked as a Secretary for Farmers and Consumers in Florham Park.

Norma is survived by her son David (Laura) Scinto, sister, Florence (late Alfonse) Cocino, brother, Robert (Janet) Parella and nieces and nephews, Patricia (Frank) Kreitler, Sharon Parella, Andrew (Carin) Parella, and several great-nephews and nieces. She is preceded in death by her husband, George Scinto, brother, Joseph Parella, and nephew, Robert Cocino.

Funeral Service and Burial will be private.

Memorial donations may be made to Florham Park First Aid Squad, 60 Felch Road, Florham Park, NJ 07932.

Arrangements are under the care of Burroughs, Kohr & Dangler Funeral Home, Madison.
Published in Daily Record on June 3, 2019
