Services
Doyle Funeral Home
106 Maple Ave.
Morristown, NJ 07960
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Doyle Funeral Home
106 Maple Ave.
Morristown, NJ 07960
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
Church of Assumption
Morristown, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Norma Stanton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Norma Stanton


1934 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Norma Stanton Obituary
Norma Stanton

Morristown - Norma Stanton, 84, of Morristown, NJ, passed away on April 7, 2019, at Morristown Medical Center after a short illness surrounded by her family and friends. She was born on September 10, 1934, in Hambleton, WV to Kermit and Helen Collett.

Norma graduated from Alderson Broaddus College in Philippi, WV. Norma moved to Morristown in 1957. She worked at All Souls Hospital and Morristown Memorial Hospital. She worked as a Public Health nurse for the Town of Morristown for 31 years and during those 31 years she also worked as a school nurse for Assumption School.

Norma was a member of the Church of Assumption.

She was predeceased by her loving husband Johnny and her daughter Ann.

Survivors include her brother Keith, (Carol) of Az, her four children, John David of Morristown, Barbara (Jack) of Fl, James (Kelly) of Budd Lake, and Theresa of Vineland; her seven grandchildren, Shawn, Sierra, Michael, Cole, Joshua, Noah and Jade, three great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. and the O.B.G. friends.

A mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at the Church of Assumption, Morristown on Saturday at 10 a.m. Interment at Holy Rood, Morris Township.

Hours of visitation at the Doyle Funeral Home, 106 Maple Ave., Morristown on Friday from 3-7 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Norma's memory to the Weinstein Inpatient Hospice and Palliative Care Center c/o the Foundation for Morristown Medical Center, 475 South Street, 1st Floor, Morristown, NJ 07960.
Published in Daily Record on Apr. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now