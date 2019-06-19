Services
Whitham-Kanapaux Funeral Home Inc
20 Keller Ave
Rockaway, NJ 07866
(973) 627-0075
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:45 PM
Whitham-Kanapaux Funeral Home Inc
20 Keller Ave
Rockaway, NJ 07866
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Norman Robinsky
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Norman G. Robinsky

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Norman G. Robinsky Obituary
Norman G. Robinsky

Rockaway Twp. - Norman George Robinsky died on Thursday, June 13, 2019 at St. Clare's Hospital in Denville, NJ. He was 87. Born in Garfield, he lived in Rockaway Twp.

He served in the Marine Corp during the Korean War. Mr. Robinsky was a Floor Covering Technician with the Carpenters Union Local #251 of Edison.

He is survived by his wife, Mary; four children: Donna (Randy) James, Scott (Denise) Robinsky, Kurt Robinsky, and Tammy Bright; his brother, Frank (Ann) Robinsky; and six grandchildren.

A memorial gathering will be held on Saturday, June 22 from 2:00 - 4:45 PM at the Whitham-Kanapaux Funeral Home, 20 Keller Ave, Rockaway. Military Honors will be presented at the funeral home immediately following the gathering at 4:45PM.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Eleventh Hour Animal Rescue, 861 Rt 10 East, Randolph NJ 07869 (ehrdogs.org). Messages of condolence may be sent to: RockawayFuneral.com
Published in Daily Record on June 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now