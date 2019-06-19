|
Norman G. Robinsky
Rockaway Twp. - Norman George Robinsky died on Thursday, June 13, 2019 at St. Clare's Hospital in Denville, NJ. He was 87. Born in Garfield, he lived in Rockaway Twp.
He served in the Marine Corp during the Korean War. Mr. Robinsky was a Floor Covering Technician with the Carpenters Union Local #251 of Edison.
He is survived by his wife, Mary; four children: Donna (Randy) James, Scott (Denise) Robinsky, Kurt Robinsky, and Tammy Bright; his brother, Frank (Ann) Robinsky; and six grandchildren.
A memorial gathering will be held on Saturday, June 22 from 2:00 - 4:45 PM at the Whitham-Kanapaux Funeral Home, 20 Keller Ave, Rockaway. Military Honors will be presented at the funeral home immediately following the gathering at 4:45PM.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Eleventh Hour Animal Rescue, 861 Rt 10 East, Randolph NJ 07869 (ehrdogs.org). Messages of condolence may be sent to: RockawayFuneral.com
Published in Daily Record on June 19, 2019