Bermingham Funeral Home - Wharton
216 South Main Street
Wharton, NJ 07885
(973) 366-0520
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Norman "Red" Reitman

Norman "Red" Reitman

Rockaway Twp. - Norman "Red" Reitman, age 91, passed away suddenly at his home on Friday, June 28, 2019.

Norman was born and raised in Manhattan. He graduated from the School of Industrial Arts H.S. He lived in the Bronx for many years before moving to the White Meadow Lake section of Rockaway 44 years ago.

Norman was a World War II US Army Veteran, serving in Korea.

Norman worked in advertising as a Creative Director and Director of Promotions and Sales for Carvel, K&E, American Standard, and Solar Industries. He was the Director of Advertising and Sales Promotion for Typhoon Air Conditioning. Norman also was an Account Executive at Norman, Craig & Kummel. He retired after working for St. Clare's Hospital in Security and Admissions.

He was predeceased in 2013 by his beloved wife of 61 years, Germaine M. Reitman. He was also predeceased by his parents, Murray and Sally Reitman and siblings - Harold, Jerome, Lorraine and Sheldon. He is survived by one sister, Joyce Hinenberg of Aventura, Florida.

Norman was a loving and devoted father to his son, Richard, and two daughters, Susan Reitman-Rapone and Shelley Credidio.

He will be greatly missed by his three grandchildren: Geri Reitman, Matthew and Gabrielle Credidio and his four great grandchildren: Anthony Mannarino, Christopher, Edward and Alexis Quintin.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 10 from 11 am -1 pm with a memorial service to follow at the Bermingham Funeral Home, 216 S. Main St., Wharton. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the or . Offer condolences at www.BerminghamFH.com
Published in Daily Record on July 7, 2019
