Morristown - Norman Spector, age 82, passed away peacefully in his sleep at his Morristown home, Monday, April 20, 2020. Norman is survived by his brother, Arthur, and various nieces and nephews. He is preceded by his sisters, Ada Dooling and Fay Jacobs-Singer. Norman was in the Army from 1961 until 1967 when he was honorably discharged. He was stationed at both Fort Bliss and Fort Dix. As a civilian he worked as a managerial custodian for Morristown High School until his retirement. Norman was a long time resident of Morristown. He was a gifted pianist and enjoyed his extensive, eclectic music collection. He will be greatly missed by his family. There's a memorial link page where you can post your sentiments: https://normanspectormemorial1937.wordpress.com/
Published in Daily Record from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2020
