|
|
Octavio Cuon
Dover - Octavio Cuon, age 83 died on Tuesday morning, February 4, 2020 at his home in Dover, NJ surrounded by his family.
Youngest sibling of eight, he leaves behind his wife, Gladys Cuon of 60+ years, his daughter, Cary Dixon, his son Gerardo Cuon, his three grandchildren, Amanda, Jessica and Miguel, and his three sisters Barbara, Dalia and Rosa.
Octavio was born in Havana, Cuba, and like many immigrants came to this country seeking, freedom, peace, and the American Dream.
He was a devoted husband, a loving father, a hardworking provider, and a dedicated brother and friend.
He and Gladys retired together from Pfizer Pharmaceuticals, where they devoted 25+ years of loyal service.
Having more than earned much deserved time they set out to see the world. Traveling both domestically and abroad they visited many of the U.S. states ranging from Florida, throughout the mid-west, to California and Washington state, and then outside the U.S. to Colombia, Cuba, Spain, Belgium and Italy just to name a few.
He lived a good, full life. He achieved the American dream and then some. He's now at peace in the presence of the Almighty God, and with departed friends and family.
It isn't a goodbye, but "Hasta luego" / "until we meet again..." We love you and will miss you terribly. You were a great husband, son, father, and friend.
Visitation will be held 5-8pm on Thursday, February 6, 2020 at the Bermingham Funeral Home, 216 S. Main St., Wharton. A funeral service will be held 11:30 am on Friday at the Restland Memorial Park, St. Giles Chapel, 77 Deforest Ave., E. Hanover, NJ. Entombment will follow at the Restland Mausoleum. Offer condolences at www.BerminghamFH.com
Published in Daily Record from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2020