Odette E. Campanalonga
Boonton - Odette E. Campanalonga, 79, of Boonton, NJ, passed away in her sleep on Wednesday, November 20, 2019.
Born in Orange, NJ to John and Rose Ehrich, Odette was a longtime resident of Boonton.
She was predeceased by her husband, Richard, son, Phillip, brother, John Ehrich and sister, Karen Cocuzza. Surviving are her devoted children, Richard and Donna and her fiancé, Matt, cherished grandchildren, Savannah, Presley, Reese and Madison, loving sisters, Roseann D'Andrea and Eleanor Abramson.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at 11:00 am in the First Reformed Church of Boonton, 236 Washington Avenue, Boonton, NJ 07005. Please join the family afterwards in the fellowship hall for some fellowship and light refreshments.
Published in Daily Record from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2019