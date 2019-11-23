Services
Codey & Mackey Funeral Home
107 Essex Avenue
Boonton, NJ 07005
(973) 334-5252
Resources
More Obituaries for Odette Campanalonga
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Odette E. Campanalonga

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Odette E. Campanalonga Obituary
Odette E. Campanalonga

Boonton - Odette E. Campanalonga, 79, of Boonton, NJ, passed away in her sleep on Wednesday, November 20, 2019.

Born in Orange, NJ to John and Rose Ehrich, Odette was a longtime resident of Boonton.

She was predeceased by her husband, Richard, son, Phillip, brother, John Ehrich and sister, Karen Cocuzza. Surviving are her devoted children, Richard and Donna and her fiancé, Matt, cherished grandchildren, Savannah, Presley, Reese and Madison, loving sisters, Roseann D'Andrea and Eleanor Abramson.

A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at 11:00 am in the First Reformed Church of Boonton, 236 Washington Avenue, Boonton, NJ 07005. Please join the family afterwards in the fellowship hall for some fellowship and light refreshments.

Please visit codeymackeyfh.com to share a condolence or a memory with the family.
Published in Daily Record from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Odette's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -