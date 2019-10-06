Services
Doyle Funeral Home
106 Maple Ave.
Morristown, NJ 07960
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
Memorial service
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Calvary Baptist Church
Morristown, NJ
View Map
1926 - 2019
Morris Twp. - Ola L. Reid of Morris Twp. passed away peacefully on September 29, 2019 at the age of 93 at Care One Nursing Facility in Whippany, NJ. She was born in Gordonsville, Alabama on March 5, 1926 to the late Alex and Sally Caldwell. After graduating high school she moved to Morristown in the mid 1940's, where she met and married her late husband Henry Sr.. She was employed at Epstein's Department Store from 1971-1992 and then at Wilkerson Transportation. She is predeceased by her son Henry Jr. and her three sisters and brother. She is survived by her son Dennis of Morris Twp. and his partner April Harris, daughter in law Joyce Reid of Farmingville, VA, two grandchildren Nicole and D'Rhonda, one great grandson Patrick and one great great granddaughter Asia. She is also survived by a host of friends and relatives. She was a member of the Calvary Baptist Church in Morristown for over 60 years. A visitation will be held at 10:00AM followed by a memorial service at 11:00AM on Tuesday, October 8 at the Calvary Baptist Church in Morristown. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Ola's memory to the Alzheimer's Foundation.
Published in Daily Record on Oct. 6, 2019
