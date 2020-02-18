Services
Norman Dean Home for Services, Inc.
16 Righter Avenue
Denville, NJ 07834
(973) 627-1880
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
10:00 AM
Olga Lord Obituary
Olga Lord

Olga Lord passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 16, 2020 at Morris View Healthcare Center in Morris Township. She had shared 89 years of unconditional love, laughter, and amazing memories with family, friends, and colleagues.

Public Visitation will be held on Thursday, February 20th from 7 - 9 PM at Norman Dean Home for Services, 16 Righter Ave., Denville. Funeral Service will take place on Friday, February 21st at 10 AM at the Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Pequest Union Cemetery, 30 Cemetery Road, Great Meadows, NJ.

Please visit www.normandean.com for complete obituary.
Published in Daily Record from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020
