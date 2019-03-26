|
Olga Marie Burns
Morris Township - Olga Marie Burns, nee "Wus" September 10, 1943 to March 23, 2019.
On Saturday March 23, 2019, Olga Marie Burns passed away peacefully at home after a long battle with cancer. Olga emigrated with her father, Anton (pre-deceased); to the United States from Germany in 1951. She grew up in Newark and Irvington, N.J., graduating from Weequahic High School in Newark, N.J. She later graduated from Rutgers University with a B.S. in Psychology.
Olga was the beloved wife of fifty two years, Joseph H. Burns. Joe and Olga had a wonderful marriage filled with laughter and love. Olga was the mother of two sons, Joseph H. Burns, Jr and Michael J. Burns. Olga was a wonderful mother and will be missed immensely. As a military family, Joe and Olga traveled across the United States, stationed at several US Army bases. When Joe left the military to work for the US Attorney in New Jersey, the family settled in Morris Plains and later moved to Morris Township, NJ, where they lived for the last twenty eight years.
Olga's career was dedicated to helping others. After serving thirty two years in Social Services, she retired as Director of Morris, Sussex and Warren Employment and Training Services.
Olga had a passion for gardening and flowers and spent many happy hours in the sun cultivating her garden. She enjoyed long walks with all of her dogs, cooking at home and dining out with friends and family. She and Joe enjoyed traveling to the Europe, visiting, England, France, Ireland, Italy, and in the United States, California, North Carolina and Florida, as well as the Caribbean. They enjoyed spending time with their two granddaughters Kira and Alix Burns. She passed on her passion for Theatre and New York City onto her granddaughters often taking them into NYC.
Olga is survived by her beloved husband Joseph H. Burns; her beloved sons, Joseph H Burns Jr and his wife Angela; Michael J. Burns and his wife Carla; her beloved granddaughters Kira and Alix and beloved step grandchildren Casey and Emma.
A wake will be held from 2pm to 4pm and 6pm to 8pm on Wednesday, March 27th at the Doyle Funeral Home in Morristown NJ. Funeral Mass will be held at 10 am on Thursday March 28th at Notre Dame of Mt Carmel, Cedar Knolls, N.J.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to the .
Published in Daily Record on Mar. 26, 2019