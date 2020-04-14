|
|
Orest Rustislav Paclawskyj
Orest, affectionately known as "O" & "Opey" by family and close friends peacefully departed this world on Friday, April 10, 2020, fifty-seven years after his birth on July 8, 1962. Thirteen years ago, Orest fought the toughest fight of his life but courageously battled and overcame lymphoma. So sadly, he could not win the fight on its very recent return. During his too brief but fulfilling life Orest shined with kindness, compassion and loyalty, whether it was to a stranger, an acquaintance, family or friends. "He is such a nice person" was expressed by every person that ever interacted with him. Orest was a passionate person when it came to his many interests. First and foremost, he loved his Mother's Ukranian cooking. He was also a fearless skier and motorcyclist, car enthusiast, and had a love for everything Rock and Roll. He had an extensive album collection, many autographed by the musicians whom he so often befriended - especially Joey Ramone, who coincidentally also died from lymphoma. He was an expert on everything WWI and WWII, specifically tanks and even corrected history books when they misstated details. He had a very successful career in the Quality Assurance field. His attention to detail, patience and focus were enviable skills. He always went above and beyond his job requirements and excelled in everything that he pursued. To cherish his memories, Orest leaves behind his beloved wife and best friend Noelle, his adoring mother, Marta, whom he had an exceptionally close and loving bond with, father Nestor who taught and supported him in all his sports, Alexis his step daughter who was the daughter that gave him so much joy and happiness, sister Adrianna and husband John who have shared a lifetime of experiences with him along with his precious niece Melanie, who was the light of his life and made him so proud. Sadly, Orest lost his dear nephew and godson Ryan, age 22, on March 7, 2012. Ryan was very lucky to resemble his handsome uncle and they spent many special times together at the Jersey Shore. His kindness and smile will be missed by all. Donations can be made to The Lymphoma Research Foundation, lymphoma.org.
Published in Daily Record from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2020