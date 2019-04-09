|
|
Oscar Raimondo
Succasunna - Oscar Raimondo of Succasunna passed away peacefully Saturday April 6, 2019 at Morristown Medical Center, Morristown after a brief illness.
He was 85.
Born in La Plata Argentina, he fulfilled his childhood dream of coming to the United States in 1963 where he lived in Flushing, Queens, NY before moving to Succasunna 12 years ago.
Prior to his retirement, Oscar was a chemist with Bayer in Tarrytown NY.
A parishioner of St. Therese RC Church in Succasunna, he was a proud member of the Ever Young Seniors of Roxbury. Oscar enjoyed trips to Atlantic City and cooking and truly treasured time spent with family and friends.
Beloved husband of the late Haydee, the love of his life for over 45 years. Devoted father of Michelle H. Danielson and her husband James and Richard O. Raimondo and his wife Nikole. Loving grandfather of Liam and Patrick Danielson and Olivia and Juliet Raimondo.
Cremation was private.
A Memorial Mass will be offered at St. Therese RC Church, Succasunna, at a later date.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations in Oscar's memory may be made to Instituto Antoniano dei Rogazionisti. (www.rogazionistipadova.it).
Arrangements by Leber-Lakeside Funeral Home, Landing.
For further information and to share a fond memory please visit www.leberlakeside.com.
Published in Daily Record on Apr. 9, 2019