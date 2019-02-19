Resources
Palma Melillo

08/08/1925 - 02.19.2018

This is the first anniversary of your passing away. We miss you more and more as time goes by. We will always love you forever and ever! Here is a poem for you.

Don't cry for me…I will be okay… heaven is my home now…I am where I belong…be happy and try to stay strong…I am not alone, the angels are with me and welcome me home…I have no fear, my pain and struggles are gone…I'll be here waiting to see you!

GOD BLESS…

YOUR FAMILY

AND FRIENDS
Published in Daily Record on Feb. 19, 2019
