Pamela O. McClement
Florham Park - Pamela O. McClement, 82, of Florham Park, NJ passed away December 24, 2019 at CareOne of Morris.
Born in Newark, NJ, Pam resided in Florham Park for 47 years before relocating to Toms River, NJ.
Before her retirement in 1997, Pam was a Nurse at Morristown Medical Center for 25 years. She was extremely proud of earning her Nursing License after raising her children.
Pam was a member of the Florham Park First Aid Squad. She had a strong love for animals and could often be found baking or gardening. Pam was also great at handwork, particularly drapery and Nantucket baskets.
Pam is survived by her loving children, Kim Campbell (Patrick), Scott McClement, Timothy McClement (Diana), caring step-children, Richard McClement (Diane), Bonnie Moran (Jim) and Kathy McClement. Pam is also survived by her adoring grandchildren, Grace and Kathryn Campbell and Anna and Julia McClement, her brother, Thomas Guthrie, and her beloved companion of 10 years, August Meier. Pam is predeceased by her husband, Bruce McClement (1997).
Inurnment will be in the Spring of 2020 at Hanover Cemetery, Hanover, NJ.
Donations is Pam's memory can kindly be made to Mt. Pleasant Animal Shelter, 194 Route 10 West, East Hanover, NJ 07936 or online at www.njshelter.org, or to Greater New Jersey Chapter, 23 Vreeland Road, Suite 105, Florham Park, NJ 07932 or online at www.alz.org/nj
Arrangements are under the care of Burroughs, Kohr & Dangler Funeral Home, Madison.
Published in Daily Record from Dec. 27 to Dec. 29, 2019