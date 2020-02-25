|
Pamela Rose (Andrews) Schaeffer
Pamela Rose (Andrews) Schaeffer, formerly of East Hanover passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 23, 2020 at the age of 91. Born in Southampton, England on Valentine's Day of 1929 to George and Rose Andrews, she grew up there until meeting her future husband, Charles W. Hoehn. They married in 1946 and Pamela was able to travel the world as the wife of an Army officer. She resided in numerous countries including Germany and England, before moving to the United States, having short stays in Kansas and Parsippany before settling in East Hanover. In 1967 Pamela married George T. Schaeffer, the Deputy Police Chief of the East Hanover Police Department and became very much involved in the community. She was a member of the First Aid Squad, Treasurer of the Senior Citizens Club and a familiar face at Ross's Foodtown as the cashier for over 20 years, until her retirement in 1989. Pamela was also a member of the Parsippany Suburbanites and made costumes for the Denville String Band. She was the quintessential mother, always looking out for her boys, cooking and baking delicious treats, knitting and crocheting blankets for loved ones; and never missing a family gathering. Pamela is pre-deceased by her first husband, Charles "Chuck" Hoehn, her second husband George T. Schaeffer, and her son David W. Hoehn. She leaves behind her devoted sons, Charles R. Hoehn and wife Joan of Dover; and Michael J. Hoehn and wife Janis of Whippany; her six grandchildren, Tara Lake and husband Joe, Dona Hoehn, both of Hopatcong, Micheal Shaw and husband Tim of Leland North Carolina, Cristine Hild and husband Michael of Succasunna, Jennifer Miller of Hamburg, Michael A. Hoehn and wife Natasha of Randolph; her nine great-grandchildren; James Lake, Crystal Smith, Dominic Hoehn, Ellie Goodrich, Collin, Ethan and Brennan Hild, Aspen Miller and Domenick Hoehn; her two great-great grandchildren, Zach and Scarlett; and her sister Doreen Young of England. Funeral services will be held Friday 11AM at Hancliffe Home For Funerals, 222 Ridgedale Avenue, East Hanover NJ 07936, followed by interment at Restland Memorial Park. Viewing hours are Thursday 3-7PM. In lieu of flowers, kindly consider a donation to the . hancliffehomeforfunerals.com
