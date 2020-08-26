Pasquale Thomas DeChiara
Arizona City, AZ - Pasquale Thomas DeChiara of Arizona City, Arizona, formerly of Chantilly, Virginia and Morris Plains, New Jersey, passed away peacefully on August 24 surrounded by love and comfort.
Pasquale was born November 5, 1927 in Morristown, NJ, son of the late Raphael and Lucia (née Barone) DeChiara. He proudly served his country as a surgical technician with the U.S. Army Medical Core in Korea followed by a second tour of duty stationed in Buzzards Bay, MA. He was employed by the U.S. Postal Service for 38 years beginning in Morristown where he became Assistant Postmaster and in 1980 becoming Postmaster of Livingston NJ until his retirement in 1986. Pasquale, or Pat as most of his friends and family knew him, was a lively and generous host where the champagne always flowed and the Sinatra always played. A life-long Yankees fan, he enjoyed playing softball for many years with teams in both New Jersey and Virginia.
Left to remember and cherish his memory are his loving wife, Barbara Franz DeChiara; his two daughters Patricia Ann (James Goodridge) of Guilford, CT, Luann Levitt (Len) of McLean, VA; his son Raphael (Rose) of Dover, NJ; his four grandchildren Juliana Levitt, Veronica Levitt, David Levitt (Laura Beth), and Anna Chiara Goodridge; his great granddaughter Eleanor Levitt; and his sister Frances Bolton. He was predeceased by his first wife and mother of his children Ann (née DeCaro), his youngest son John and his brother Raymond.
The family would like to thank and acknowledge the staff and caretakers at the Caliche Memory Care Center and Dawn Franz for their loving care and the support they provided to Pasquale and his family during his illness.
A private burial is planned. Memorial contributions may be made to alz.org
, americanveteranscenter.org
or any charity of choice
.