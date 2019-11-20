Services
Madison Memorial Home - Madison
159 Main Street
Madison, NJ 07940
973-377-2735
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Madison Memorial Home - Madison
159 Main Street
Madison, NJ 07940
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
9:00 AM
Madison Memorial Home - Madison
159 Main Street
Madison, NJ 07940
Liturgy
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Vincent Martyr RC Church
Madison, NJ
Pasqualina La "Patty" Rocca

Pasqualina La "Patty" Rocca Obituary
Pasqualina "Patty" La Rocca

Florham Park - Pasqualina "Patty" La Rocca, 76, of Florham Park, died peacefully with her family by her side on Wednesday, November 20, 2019. Funeral services will begin at 9AM on Friday, November 22, 2019 at the Madison Memorial Home, 159 Main Street, Madison, followed by a 10AM Liturgy of Christian Burial celebrated at St. Vincent Martyr RC Church, Madison. Interment will follow at St. Vincent's Cemetery, Madison. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend a visitation held on Thursday from 4PM to 8PM at the funeral home. For a complete obituary and condolences to the family, please visit www.madisonmemorialhome.com
Published in Daily Record from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2019
