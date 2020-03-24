Services
Pasqualine 'Delores' (nee-Lombardi) Ulianiello

Budd Lake - Pasqualine 'Delores' (nee-Lombardi) Ulianiello, 91, passed away on Monday, March 23, 2020, at Hackettstown Medical Center.

She was born and raised in Newark and lived in Irvington and East Hanover before moving to Budd Lake in November 2005.

Delores was a factory worker for TDI in Hanover for many years before retiring.

She was predeceased by her husband, John P. 'Giovanni' on 12/16/2016; and her grandsons: Will F. Schneeberger on 1/20/2006 and Chris Beardsley on 10/30/2010.

Survivors include her daughters: Sandy Beardsley, Maria Ulianiello, Grace Siller, and Paula Schneeberger and her husband Douglas; her 5 cherished grandchildren: Jason and his wife Amy, Michael and his wife Kate, Rachael and her fiancé Jeff, Timothy and his wife Beth, and Alaina and her fiancé Matt; and her 10 great-grandchildren.

Arrangements were private under the direction of Par-Troy Funeral Home, 95 Parsippany Rd., Parsippany, N.J., 973-887-3235, or www.partroyfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in her memory to the Karen Ann Quinlan Hospice, 99 Sparta Avenue, Newton, N.J. 07869.
Published in Daily Record from Mar. 24 to Mar. 29, 2020
