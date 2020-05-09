|
Patricia A. Gannon
Patricia A. (nee-Walsh) Gannon passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 3rd 2020 at her home. She was 69.
Patricia was born and raised in Newark. She lived in Lake Parsippany before moving to Morristown 10 years ago.
She was a Claims Inspector for Aetna Insurance in Parsippany for many years before retiring.
Patricia was pre-deceased by her husband, Alzono F. (12/12/2008); her brother, Paul Walsh and her step-son, Robert Gannon.
Survivors include her brother, William Walsh and his wife, Maryanne; her three step-children: Dee, Richard and James; her grandson; & her best friend, Terry; she is also survived by her nieces and nephews.
Arrangements are private under the direction of the Par-Troy Funeral Home. 95 Parsippany Road, Parsippany. (973)887-3235 or visit www.partroyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Daily Record from May 9 to May 10, 2020