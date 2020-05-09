Services
Par-Troy Funeral Home
95 Parsippany Rd.
Parsippany, NJ 07054
(973) 887-3235
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Gannon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia A. Gannon

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patricia A. Gannon Obituary
Patricia A. Gannon

Patricia A. (nee-Walsh) Gannon passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 3rd 2020 at her home. She was 69.

Patricia was born and raised in Newark. She lived in Lake Parsippany before moving to Morristown 10 years ago.

She was a Claims Inspector for Aetna Insurance in Parsippany for many years before retiring.

Patricia was pre-deceased by her husband, Alzono F. (12/12/2008); her brother, Paul Walsh and her step-son, Robert Gannon.

Survivors include her brother, William Walsh and his wife, Maryanne; her three step-children: Dee, Richard and James; her grandson; & her best friend, Terry; she is also survived by her nieces and nephews.

Arrangements are private under the direction of the Par-Troy Funeral Home. 95 Parsippany Road, Parsippany. (973)887-3235 or visit www.partroyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Daily Record from May 9 to May 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Par-Troy Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -