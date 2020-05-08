|
Patricia A. Ginder
Patricia A. Ginder (Pat) (nee Leonard) (88) passed away peacefully of Covid 19 on April 28, 2020 at The Chelsea of Montville. Pat was born in Hoosick Falls, NY and then moved to Boonton, NJ after meeting her Navy husband. Pat worked as a nurse's aide at Sarah Francis/Tally Ho and the NJ Fireman's Home. She is predeceased by her loving husband of 65 years, Ernest, her parents, John and Marguerite Leonard and brother, Jack Leonard. Left behind to treasure her memory are her daughter Nancy and her husband Jeff Kayhart, son Michael and his wife Nancy, daughter Patricia Kleinschmidt, daughter Ann and her husband Rocco Wall and son Matthew and his wife Heather, 13 beloved grandchildren and 11 precious great grandchildren, her sister, Shirley and her husband Frank, and her sister-in-law Joanne. Pat enjoyed gardening and bird watching. Funeral arrangements are being handled by Codey and Mackey Funeral Home in Boonton and a memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to .
Published in Daily Record from May 8 to May 9, 2020