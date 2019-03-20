Services
The Family Funeral Home
736 Clinton Ave.
Newark, NJ 07108
(973) 672-2200
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 20, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Abundant Life Family Worship Church
259 George Street
New Brunswick, NJ
Celebration of Life
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
12:00 PM
Abundant Life Family Worship Church
259 George Street
New Brunswick, NJ
Lake Hiawatha - Dr. Patricia A. Griffis, of Lake Hiawatha (formerly of Jersey City) - A beautiful woman of Christ has made her heavenly transition home to be with the Lord on March 13, 2019. She served as a pediatrician for over 25 years in Parsippany, Morris County. Beloved mother of Jasmine C. Brown and a daughter in love Alexandra J. Brown. Loving daughter of the late Paul and Annie Ruth Griffis. Cherish sister of Paul Griffis, Jr. (Priscilla), Lisa Owens (Emilio), Pamela Ray (Howard). Caring aunt of Jeremy Tucker, Kyra Ray, Jason Ray, Paul Griffis III and Jordyn Griffis. A special friend Bernard Brown and a host of other loving relatives, many friends and beloved patients abroad. A celebration of life will be on Friday, March 22, 2019 at 12:00 pm at the Abundant Life Family Worship Church, 259 George Street, New Brunswick, New Jersey 08901. Visitation will be at the church from 11:00 am to 12:00 pm. Final Repose will be at the Rosehill Cemetery, Linden, New Jersey. Family and friends may sign the guest book at www. thefamilyfuneralhome.us Arrangements by: The Family Funeral Home, LLC 736 CLINTON AVENUE • NEWARK • (973) 375-8100
Published in Daily Record on Mar. 20, 2019
