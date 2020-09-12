1/
Patricia A. Harper
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Patricia A. Harper

Hackettstown - Patricia A. Harper, age 79, of Hackettstown died Thursday, September 10, 2020 at Hackettstown Regional Medical Center. Patricia was born January 2, 1941 in Beaver Dam, WI to the late Joseph and Angeline (Kumba) George.

The funeral service will be held 5:30 pm on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at Cochran Funeral Home, 905 High Street, Hackettstown, N.J. with Dr. Rev. Frank Fowler officiating.

Memorial Visitation will be Wednesday, September 16, 2020 from 2-6 pm at the Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a charity of choice in memory of Pat.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Record from Sep. 12 to Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
16
Visitation
02:00 - 06:00 PM
Cochran Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
16
Funeral service
05:30 PM
Cochran Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Cochran Funeral Home
905 High Street
Hackettstown, NJ 07840
(908) 852-3361
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Cochran Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved