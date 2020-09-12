Patricia A. Harper
Hackettstown - Patricia A. Harper, age 79, of Hackettstown died Thursday, September 10, 2020 at Hackettstown Regional Medical Center. Patricia was born January 2, 1941 in Beaver Dam, WI to the late Joseph and Angeline (Kumba) George.
The funeral service will be held 5:30 pm on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at Cochran Funeral Home, 905 High Street, Hackettstown, N.J. with Dr. Rev. Frank Fowler officiating.
Memorial Visitation will be Wednesday, September 16, 2020 from 2-6 pm at the Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a charity of choice
in memory of Pat.