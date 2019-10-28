|
Patricia A. Kalena
Dover - Patricia A. Kalena 82, passed away Sunday, October 27, 2019 at Morristown Memorial Hospital. She was a lifelong resident of Dover and was also a lifelong member of First United Methodist Church in Dover. She formerly worked at Beckman's Stationary in Dover where she met her late husband Michael. Together they opened the Dover Record Shop on Morris Street, which they ran from 1955 -1979. She also worked as a Draftswoman at Stapling Machines in Rockaway until 1959 when she left to raise her family. After that she was a Customer Service Representative of United Jersey Bank, Dover and retired in 2001 after 25 years of service.
Patricia is survived by her three children Dr. Kathleen Kalena of Dover, Michael Jr. of Randolph, John and his wife Adrienne of PA, her grandson Justin Michael of PA, her sister Ruth Ann Nanstiel of DE, her brother John L. Heater of PA, and also several nieces and nephews.
Visitation 3:00 PM - 8:00 PM, Thursday October 31, 2019 at Tuttle Funeral Home 272 Route 10, Randolph (www.tuttlefh.com). Visitation at First United Methodist Church of Dover on Friday, November 1, 2019 at 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM with a funeral service at 11:00 AM. Interment at Locust Hill Cemetery, Dover.
Published in Daily Record from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2019