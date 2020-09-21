Patricia A. Mannerberg
Jefferson Twp. - Patricia A. Mannerberg passed away at Morristown Medical Center on Sunday, September 20, 2020. She was 78 years of age.
Pat was born in Dover and has been a lifelong resident of the Lake Hopatcong section of the Twp.
Mrs. Mannerberg worked at the Sunshine Child Care of Lake Hopatcong for over 30 years.
She was a Life Member of the JTF Co. #2 Ladies Auxiliary. Pat loved to go camping with her late husband all over the East Coast.
Predeceased by her husband Neil in 2010.
Survived by her two sons; Scott & wife Teresa and Paul along with her three grandchildren: Aleyna, Zachary and Taylor, all of Lake Hopatcong.
Visitation will be held 4-7pm on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at the Bermingham Funeral Home, 216 S. Main St., Wharton. A funeral service will be held 10am on Thursday at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Succasunna Presbyterian Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Pat's memory to the JTF Co. #2 would be appreciated.