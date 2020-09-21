1/
Patricia A. Mannerberg
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Patricia A. Mannerberg

Jefferson Twp. - Patricia A. Mannerberg passed away at Morristown Medical Center on Sunday, September 20, 2020. She was 78 years of age.

Pat was born in Dover and has been a lifelong resident of the Lake Hopatcong section of the Twp.

Mrs. Mannerberg worked at the Sunshine Child Care of Lake Hopatcong for over 30 years.

She was a Life Member of the JTF Co. #2 Ladies Auxiliary. Pat loved to go camping with her late husband all over the East Coast.

Predeceased by her husband Neil in 2010.

Survived by her two sons; Scott & wife Teresa and Paul along with her three grandchildren: Aleyna, Zachary and Taylor, all of Lake Hopatcong.

Visitation will be held 4-7pm on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at the Bermingham Funeral Home, 216 S. Main St., Wharton. A funeral service will be held 10am on Thursday at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Succasunna Presbyterian Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Pat's memory to the JTF Co. #2 would be appreciated. Offer condolences at www.BerminghamFH.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Record from Sep. 21 to Sep. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bermingham Funeral Home - Wharton
216 South Main Street
Wharton, NJ 07885
(973) 366-0520
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Bermingham Funeral Home - Wharton

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved