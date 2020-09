Patricia A. MannerbergJefferson Twp. - Patricia A. Mannerberg passed away at Morristown Medical Center on Sunday, September 20, 2020. She was 78 years of age.Pat was born in Dover and has been a lifelong resident of the Lake Hopatcong section of the Twp.Mrs. Mannerberg worked at the Sunshine Child Care of Lake Hopatcong for over 30 years.She was a Life Member of the JTF Co. #2 Ladies Auxiliary. Pat loved to go camping with her late husband all over the East Coast.Predeceased by her husband Neil in 2010.Survived by her two sons; Scott & wife Teresa and Paul along with her three grandchildren: Aleyna, Zachary and Taylor, all of Lake Hopatcong.Visitation will be held 4-7pm on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at the Bermingham Funeral Home, 216 S. Main St., Wharton. A funeral service will be held 10am on Thursday at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Succasunna Presbyterian Cemetery.In lieu of flowers, donations in Pat's memory to the JTF Co. #2 would be appreciated. Offer condolences at www.BerminghamFH.com