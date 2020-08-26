1/
Patricia A. Romeo
1935 - 2020
Patricia A. Romeo

Morristown - Patricia A. Romeo, 85, passed away at home with her family on Tuesday, August 25, 2020, after a long battle with cancer.

She was born on April 14, 1935 in Morristown, NJ to the late Charles and Anne Dunster. She graduated from Morristown High School, Class of 1953.

Patricia chose to remain in Morristown for her entire life. Following high school, she worked at Bell Labs in Whippany. After her marriage to her husband James, she was the bookkeeper for his business, Romeo's Automotive Services in Denville, NJ for 28 years.

She enjoyed attending stock car races by her husband's side for many years. Her husband drove and owned stock cars that raced throughout the northeast for 36 years.

Pat enjoyed going to country western concerts, was an avid reader, knitter and especially enjoyed spoiling the family pets.

Patricia was predeceased by her parents and brother Charles "Bud" Dunster. She will be greatly missed by her husband James, daughter Bonnie and husband John, nephews Darryl Dunster, Chuck Dunster, Tom Dunster, niece Darlene Bargfrede and many family and friends.

A visitation will be held at the Doyle Funeral Home, 106 Maple Ave., Morristown on Sunday from 2-5PM. Funeral will be private but family and friends can live stream the mass at www.csmargaret.org. on Monday at 10:00AM. Interment Holy Rood Cemetery, Morristown, Monday at 11:00AM. The family asks that in lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Carol G. Simon Cancer Center C/O Morristown Medical Center, 100 Madison Ave., Morristown, NJ 07960.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Record from Aug. 26 to Aug. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
30
Visitation
02:00 - 05:00 PM
Doyle Funeral Home
AUG
31
Funeral
10:00 AM
can live stream the mass at www.csmargaret.org
AUG
31
Interment
11:00 AM
Holy Rood Cemetery
Doyle Funeral Home
106 Maple Ave.
Morristown, NJ 07960
