Patricia Ann Downey
Manahawkin - Mrs. Patricia Ann Downey, 75, passed away on November 15, 2020 after a short illness surrounded by her family. Patricia was born and raised in Brooklyn, NY before moving to Roxbury Township in 1984 where she lived for 34 years. More recently moving to Manahawkin, NJ. She worked at Metropolitan Life Insurance in NYC before leaving to raise her family. While her family was growing Patricia started her own Childcare business out of her home. After moving to Roxbury, she worked as a Sales Associate for Sears and Kohl's Department Store in Succasunna. Patricia was a devout Catholic as well as a Eucharistic minister and Bible school teacher for many years. She was a member of Immaculate Heart of Mary Church in Brooklyn, NY, St. Therese Roman Catholic Church in Succasunna and of St. Mary's Roman Catholic Church in Barnegat, NJ.
Patricia is survived by her loving husband of 57 years Joseph and her 4 children; Mary M (Danny) Austin of Newton, NJ, Joseph (Alicia) Downey of Flanders, NJ, Michael (Hannah) Downey of Manahawkin, Peter Downey of Manahawkin and her Sister Marilyn Meyer of Brooklyn, NY. She leaves behind her 8 grandchildren: Steven, Victoria, Katie (Mathias), Daniel, Andrew, Nicholas, Elizabeth and RJ along with many beloved nieces and nephews, "Auntie" to them. Patricia was predeceased by her brother, William.
She was the most loving and caring wife, mother and grandmother who always put the needs of others before herself. She never missed a sport, acting or musical performance for any of her grandchildren. The kindness and unconditional love that Mommy gave each day of her life lives on in each of her children and grandchildren. Every time Nana visited, she brought her delicious chocolate chip cookies and brownies. She loved her many trips to Disneyworld and the Adirondacks with her family. Her sweet smile, kind eyes, warm hugs, pure kindness and selflessness will forever be missed.
In lieu of flowers, please donate in her name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105
Friends may visit at the Davis & Hepplewhite Funeral Home, 96 Main Street, Succasunna, NJ 973-584-7264 (davishepplewhitefh.com
), on Thursday, November 19, 2020 from 2 - 4 & 6 - 8 pm. The Funeral Liturgy will be held on Friday at 10 am at St. Therese R C Church with the interment to follow at the Holy Rood Cemetery in Morristown.