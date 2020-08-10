1/
Patricia Ann Elizabeth (Donnelly) Prentice
Patricia Ann Elizabeth Prentice (Donnelly)

On Friday, August 7, 2020, the beautiful Patricia Ann Elizabeth Prentice (nee: Donnelly), 64, passed away peacefully at home, holding hands with her loving husband and children. Patricia was born on January 12, 1956, to the late George and Mildred Donnelly in Newark, New Jersey. At 16 years old, Patricia met the love of her life, her "Marine," John; the two wed on May 22, 1976, and shared over 44 years together.

For over 30 years, Patricia compassionately cared for those in need, during her time at Dover General Hospital and St. Clare's Hospital, Denville, New Jersey. Writing their own love story, John and Patricia welcomed four children into the world, John, Jr. (deceased), Amanda, Brian and Jessie. The "Prentice Gang" shared warm summers at the Jersey Shore, eatting licorce on the beach, ice cream cones on the boardwalk, and crabbing and skee-ball on cloudy days.

Patricia is survived by her devoted husband, John; loving children, Amanada Ocasio (Richard), Brian Prentice (Jessica) and Jessica Lobdell (Jason); adored grandchildren, Noah, Cole, Kimberely, Kiara and Shepard; sisters, Elizabeth Ann Maresca and Colleen Russell; and loyal pup Abbie.

Family and Friends are invited to visit on Wednesday, August 12th from 3-7pm, at Norman Dean Home for Services, 16 Righter Avenue, Denville. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow on Thursday, August 13th at 10am, to be held at St. Mary's RC Church, Denville; interment to follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, East Hanover. Please note, masks are required as is continued social distancing; during visitation, we kindly ask that all be mindful of their time so as to allow for all of our family and friends to have the same opporutnity to visit.




Published in Daily Record from Aug. 10 to Aug. 11, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Norman Dean Home for Services, Inc.
16 Righter Avenue
Denville, NJ 07834
(973) 627-1880
