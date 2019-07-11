|
Patricia Ann Kamensky
Little Egg Harbor - Patricia Ann Kamensky, 77, of Little Egg Harbor, NJ, formerly of Montville, NJ, passed away at home on Sunday, July 7, 2019.
Born and raised in Ringwood, NJ, she was the daughter of Joseph and Mary (Schwartz) Furnbach, the youngest of six children.
She worked in the family business, Kamensky Homestead Fuel Oil Co. in Boonton, NJ for many years.
In her retirement she moved to the Jersey Shore and enjoyed trips to Atlantic City.
In addition to her parents she was predeceased by her son, James; brother, Joseph Furnbach and sister, Marian Potash.
She will be forever remembered by her family with these words: beautiful smile, caring, fun loving, hospitable, joyous, lively and supportive.
Surviving are her devoted children, Judy (Paul) Good and Andrew (Dawn) Kamensky; loving siblings, Ronald Furnbach, Caroline Menendez and Martin Furnbach; cherished grandchildren, Abigail, James, Grace, Michael, Giana, Nina and Stella.
Please join the family as they celebrate Patsy's life on Friday, July 12th at 11:00 am in Sts. Cyril & Methodius Church, 215 Hill St., Boonton, NJ. The interment will follow in the church cemetery and luncheon to be announced.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the () would be appreciated.
Published in Daily Record on July 11, 2019