Patricia Ann McGinley
E. Stroudsburg, PA - Patricia Ann McGinley, 87, of E. Stroudsburg, PA passed away on Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at The Gardens at Stroud, E. Stroudsburg, PA.
The daughter of the late John Edward and Mary E. (Curran) Patton, she was born on April 2, 1933 in Olyphant, PA.
Patricia leaves behind her children; Paul McGinley Jr., Patricia Mazzucco, Sharon Konvit and Kathleen Ott; sister, May Eberhardt and five grandchildren.
Services and burial were held at Milford Cemetery, Dingman Twp., PA, private at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements were made by Stroyan Funeral Home, 405 W. Harford St., Milford, PA (www.stroyanfuneralhome.com).
Published in Daily Record from May 27 to May 28, 2020