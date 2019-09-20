Services
Bermingham Funeral Home - Wharton
216 South Main Street
Wharton, NJ 07885
(973) 366-0520
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Ann Smith

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patricia Ann Smith Obituary
Patricia Ann Smith

Lake Hopatcong - Patricia Ann Smith passed away peacefully on September 19, 2019 at Morristown Medical Center with her family at her side. She was 65 years of age.

Patricia, daughter of Anthony and Eleanor Pehowic, was born in Dover and raised in Victory Gardens. She has lived in the Lake Hopatcong section of Jefferson Twp. for the past 44 years. She worked as a behaviorist at The Allegro School in Cedar Knolls for many years.

Pat was always up for an adventure. She loved skydiving, roller coasters, baseball games, motorcycle rides, concerts, traveling, and especially being with her grandkids, family and friends.

She was predeceased by her husband Robert Smith and her son Robert Anthony Smith.

She is survived by 2 daughters; Amy Gjelsvik and her husband Justin of Oak Ridge and Sarah Nicklow and her husband Brett of New Gretna and 3 grandchildren; Marin and Nathan Nicklow and Jared Gjelsvik.

Visitation will be held 5-7:30pm on Monday September 23, at the Bermingham Funeral Home, 216 S. Main St., Wharton. A Funeral Service will be held 7:30pm at the Funeral Home. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations are requested in her memory to either Karen Ann Quinlan Hospice or Foundation for Morristown Medical Center designated for Inpatient Hospice and Palliative Care.

Offer condolences at www.BerminghamFH.com
Published in Daily Record on Sept. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now