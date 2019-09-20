|
|
Patricia Ann Smith
Lake Hopatcong - Patricia Ann Smith passed away peacefully on September 19, 2019 at Morristown Medical Center with her family at her side. She was 65 years of age.
Patricia, daughter of Anthony and Eleanor Pehowic, was born in Dover and raised in Victory Gardens. She has lived in the Lake Hopatcong section of Jefferson Twp. for the past 44 years. She worked as a behaviorist at The Allegro School in Cedar Knolls for many years.
Pat was always up for an adventure. She loved skydiving, roller coasters, baseball games, motorcycle rides, concerts, traveling, and especially being with her grandkids, family and friends.
She was predeceased by her husband Robert Smith and her son Robert Anthony Smith.
She is survived by 2 daughters; Amy Gjelsvik and her husband Justin of Oak Ridge and Sarah Nicklow and her husband Brett of New Gretna and 3 grandchildren; Marin and Nathan Nicklow and Jared Gjelsvik.
Visitation will be held 5-7:30pm on Monday September 23, at the Bermingham Funeral Home, 216 S. Main St., Wharton. A Funeral Service will be held 7:30pm at the Funeral Home. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations are requested in her memory to either Karen Ann Quinlan Hospice or Foundation for Morristown Medical Center designated for Inpatient Hospice and Palliative Care.
Published in Daily Record on Sept. 20, 2019