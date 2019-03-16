|
Patricia Anne Berg
Garner, NC - Patricia Anne (Walsh) Berg passed away at her home in Garner, North Carolina, on Tuesday, March 13, 2019. She was born on October 30, 1959, in Panama City, Florida. She was the fourth child born to William and Margaret Walsh, becoming part of the eight-child Irish Catholic Family.
Throughout her childhood, she moved around the country with her family for many years, before settling in Denville, New Jersey, in 1968. She attended St. Mary's grammar school and graduated from Morris Knolls High School in 1977, both in Denville. She studied at Clemson University in South Carolina, and Glassboro State College in New Jersey.
She married Magnus Berg, her husband of 35 years, on June 5, 1983, in Denville. They lived in Rockaway and Denville, New Jersey, before settling in Garner, North Carolina in 1998, were they raised their children, Krista Leigh, 31, and Kailee Lynn, 26.
Patricia was a proud wife and stay at home mother. She loved the sunshine, her pool, flowers and gardening, and reading. But most of all she adored her family. She was cherished by her family and friends and had a smile that lit up the room!
Patricia (Trish) was predeceased by her mother Margaret Walsh, sister Joanne Walsh and brothers Kevin and Gregory Walsh. She is survived by her father William Walsh; sister Linda Hogan and partner Michael DeVito; brother Ken Walsh and wife Irene; sister Mary Covert and husband Bill; and sister Kerry Walsh-Stevenson. She is also survived by 23 nieces and nephews.
A memorial service to celebrate her life is scheduled for Monday, March 18, 2019 at 3:00 PM at Bryan Lee Funeral Home in Garner, North Carolina. In lieu of flowers, a Go Fund Me page - the Patricia Berg Memorial Fund, has been set up in her name, to assist her family with memorial costs.
Published in Daily Record on Mar. 16, 2019